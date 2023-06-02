ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When it comes to cars, the Chevy Corvette has always been a head turner. But when you get many of them together, it's enough to make a car lover's head spin.

"The Allentown Area Corvette club consists of approximately 250 members," said club President Marty Hegyi.

"The Corvette is America's only true sports car."

On weekends when the weather is nice, you'll find the the Corvette Club gathering at car shows.

Art and Marge Edinger have been members of the club for 44 years.

"I've had probably eight and she's had one, but then we had three or four together," Art said.

"I have a lead foot, so it works for me, haha," Margie said.

The Edinger's are one of about 150 Corvette couples in the club, who share a passion for America's longest running name plate.

"It's fast, haha. They're fun to drive," said Laura Hegyi.

And his and her garages.

"I was going to go with her toy but then my husband said, 'well I don't want to drive a Corvette that says her toy on it,' so it was fun toy," Laura said.

This is the 70th anniversary of the Corvette.

Each year, the club puts on Springfest to share its love of the crossed racing flags with the community and raise money for local charities. This year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

"It's an all-Corvette show, which is pretty unique. So, clubs from around the tri-state area, they come to our show," said club member Jerry Reitano.

Springfest is June 3 at Penn State Lehigh Valley from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.