ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Housing reform dominated Allentown City Council's committee meeting Wednesday, as members reviewed a plan to compel landlords to pay for tenants' temporary lodging when a building is deemed uninhabitable.
Administration officials pointed out two big problems with the proposed plan: the cost of enforcement and the lack of places to put people.
Some landlords do not have the means to maintain their properties, said Leonard Lightner, director of the city's Department of Community and Economic Development. Then, when the city "red-tags" a property — deeming it uninhabitable — residents may wind up on the streets.
Councilmembers asked for more inspections, and suggested a "housing court" to deal with landlord-tenant issues. A point system to monitor landlords was also raised.
If more staff are required, council will have to provide more money, Lightner said.
"It makes us all look bad if you're putting something in to the books and we can't enforce it," he said.
Inspectors have to weigh the condition of a building versus pushing residents onto the street, especially in the winter.
Shelters are "tapped out," Lightner said, a problem made worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Allentown has used hotels for short-term housing and ended up responsible for thousands of dollars in damages caused by tenants, he said. Those hotels will not work with the city now.
"There are some bad landlords out there," Lightner said. "There are some bad tenants out there."
The issue of landlord reform arose March 22, when councilmembers checked out a seven-unit apartment building on North Eighth Street that was deemed unfit for occupancy but was cleaned up before tenants had to leave. Councilwoman Candida Affa called the place "a slum."
Affa also said the visit to the building made the issue of housing a priority for council, which prompted her to submit the proposal for review by the Community and Economic Development Committee.
"It was an eye-opener, what we saw," she said.
Landlord Richard Smith said the building was "red-tagged" that day because of a water problem caused by a tenant. He said residents should clean up after themselves and lock outer doors to keep out vagrants. Councilmembers said Wednesday that the building was dirty and not secure.
Bad housing is nothing new in Allentown, Lightner said.
"What you saw is what we see everyday," he told council, referring to the condition of the apartments on North Eighth Street.
"We got to be fair to both sides," council President Julio Guridy said, while Councilman Joshua Siegel suggested a war on landlords, complete with "public shaming."
Affa suggested the city should check more frequently on problem landlords. She said tenants are afraid to report issues because they may wind up on the street if the city says the building is unlivable, which gives slack owners an advantage.
Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach asked whether the city tries to help residents find housing when their apartments are shut down.
"I just want you to understand the challenges we face," Lightner said, explaining how Allentown is limited in what it can do.
The city is short of housing, and while inspectors try to help, Allentown is not equipped to provide lodging or social services. That means inspectors have to weigh the need for housing versus the risks of allowing a building to remain open, Lightner said, and there are no simple solutions.
Guridy agreed that the city cannot solve the landlord-tenant issue by itself, and he opposed the idea of going into the housing business.
"We should not be in the business of buying hotels," he said, adding that nonprofit groups and Lehigh County should take the lead in providing housing while the city should set standards for lodging.
The committee took no action on the landlord reform plans Wednesday.
Other business
City officials were also told that a Spanish version of Allentown's Vision 2030 comprehensive plan is now available on the city website.
In addition, the city's new brand will be unveiled at a meeting soon. In November 2019, council agreed to move on from the "City Without Limits" slogan. Guridy said then that the motto was a failure and sometimes mocked as "City Without Limits on Crime" among other expressions. Council approved a plan then to spend as much as $108,000 to to create and promote a new brand for Allentown.