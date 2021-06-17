ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Da Vinci Science Center says it needs funding from Allentown's COVID-19 relief funds to build its new center downtown.
Allentown City Council heard a presentation Wednesday night regarding the proposed Da Vinci Science Center's project, which will be located at Hamilton and Eighth streets. Once completed, the new 67,000-square-foot center will be the third-largest science center in Pennsylvania, according to Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO of Da Vinci.
She indicated that "a consumer research and attendance potential study commissioned by Da Vinci forecasts more than 400,000 people will visit the new science center."
Erickson is seeking $2 million of the city's American Rescue Plan funds. She said Da Vinci needs the money to "ensure that the construction project is completed on time."
The total project investment for downtown Da Vinci Science Center is $65 million. Construction is scheduled to commence in March 2022.