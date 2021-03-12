ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Councilman Joshua Siegel says he has plans to tackle campaign finance reform in the city, moving forward with a new ordinance that would limit campaign contributions for mayor, controller, and city council candidates.
"We're the third largest city in the state, so we should absolutely be setting the standard," Siegel said.
Currently, there are no contribution limits in Pennsylvania.
"This law will make sure we are affixing our contributions limits to the FEC guidelines," Siegel said.
Which is a $2,900 limit for individual contributors and $5,000 for political action committees, or PACs.
"There are grassroots candidates in the community, and they get boxed out or overpowered by candidates who basically raise large sums from just a few individuals who are extraordinarily well off," Siegel said.
The ordinance would also require PACs to register their information with the city.
"So let's say you're an individual or a PAC and you make independent expenditures for a campaign or candidate, you have to report that with the city clerk," Siegel said.
However, not everyone on city council is on board with Siegel's proposal. Councilman Ed Zucal said in a statement to 69 News:
"Each campaign has to report to the county on a regular basis who donated and how much. If that has to be changed, that is something – in my view – that would have to be done on the county level."
"I think this is a necessary decision to protect democracy, because we know undeniably that money influences the decision of elected officials," Siegel said.
Siegel said he expects to have the bill up for a vote in April.