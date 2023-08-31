ALLENTOWN, Pa. -An Allentown city councilman is calling for an investigation into City Hall.

In a news release, Ed Zucal said he will put forward a resolution that would set aside funds for a third-party investigation into the city's hiring practices, as well as allegations of racism.

Zucal points to the recent resignation of Allentown's human resources director. He says seven other Department heads have left, just in the last two years.

Last month, the Allentown chapter of the NAACP sent a letter claiming that multiple incidents of racism and discrimination have taken place against city employees.

Mayor Tuerk released a statement that said, in part, his administration has made "dramatic improvements" to the way they serve residents and stakeholders, and also to the morale of employees.

He also said "we know that we have more work to do."