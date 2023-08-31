ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown City Council member tells us he's planning to request an investigation into City Hall.

Councilman Edward Zucal said he wants a third party to look into allegations of discrimination and a wave of employee turnover. The announcement caps a month full of accusations against Mayor Matt Tuerk and members of his administration. It started in July with a letter sent by members of the Allentown Branch of the NAACP alleging instances of racist bullying and discrimination in the workplace that went ignored by the Mayor's office.

Then, former HR Director Nadeem Shahzad resigned after less than two months on the job. He said he was forced out and that he plans to file a class-action lawsuit along with seven other former employees.

Zucal said he's seen enough.

"I think it's a shame that Council even has to address this issue. There's obviously issues in the management of the city," said Zucal.

Zucal is planning to present a resolution at the City Council meeting next Wednesday, calling for a third-party investigation.

"I don't feel that if we go within City Hall, we're going to get the answers that we're looking for," said Zucal.

Zucal said, among the allegations made against the Mayor and his administration, he's most concerned with the claim former employees were told not to talk.

"These people are being forced to sign non-disclosure statements. It's almost like it's a forced resignation," said Zucal.

Zucal is concerned some of those employees were paid to sign those agreements without City Council's knowledge.

"Council has to approve all expenditures, and none of those came before us," said Zucal.

In response, Mayor Matt Tuerk sent us a statement saying in part "We've made dramatic improvements to the way that we serve our residents and stakeholders and to the morale of our employees, and we know that we have more work to do. Positive change does not come easily and I'm grateful that the majority of Allentonians, City employees, and City Council members are supportive of our efforts."

Zucal believes the majority of City Council will, instead, be supporting his resolution.

"I can't imagine that any Council member that's concerned about the taxpayers would not vote yes for this," said Zucal.

Zucal said his resolution is in response to another City Council member, Cynthia Mota, who called for an investigation at a previous meeting. Zucal said, given recent events, he's now convinced an investigation is necessary.