ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the heatwave officially ends, Allentown is cracking down on illegal swimmers.

The city says it will cite people for taking illegal dips in creeks and rivers, and will tow cars parked illegally near those streams.

If you’re caught swimming in rivers, you’re going to face a $100 fine. Alcohol also is prohibited in city parks, and that could get you a fine of $100, as well.

The city says one reason for the rule is trash.

And there was plenty of trash Monday at Fountain Hill Park in downtown Allentown, right next to the Little Lehigh Creek: Beer cases, beer cans, plastic cups, plastic bottles, foam cups from people partying over the weekend.

The city says that’s part of the reason they need to crack down.

There also are plenty of people who feel the city shouldn’t be taking such a hard line.

Ken Stoudt, who lives near Lehigh Parkway, has lived in Allentown all his life, and says the problem with people trashing the river has only gotten worse.

“It’s noise pollution, it’s garbage in the river, along the river, in the areas that they’re picnicking in,” Stoudt said. “They just don’t have any respect for Lehigh Parkway. That’s what it comes down to.”

That’s why he says he agrees with Allentown’s plan to issue citations for illegal swimming. And he thinks the city should consider taking it a step further.

“I think they need to broaden that approach and ban the people from picnicking down here,” he said. “Cause all they do is make a mess.”

But when Allentown posted the enforcement notice on its Facebook page, it got some pushback. One commenter said, “How are you going to tell people not to go in the rivers and creeks? It’s literally what the earth gave us.”

And another said, “more pools need to be opened.” The pools reach capacity each day.

City Fire Chief Efrain Agosto Jr. says the city’s main concern with people swimming illegally in the river is safety.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in those waters,” Agosto said. “We obviously don’t have lifeguards monitoring these waterways, so there’s nobody there to be able to protect you in case you do end up in the water in any way, shape or form.”

So officers will be out looking for offenders – something Stoudt was happy to hear.

“Anything will help,” he said.