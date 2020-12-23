ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is taking precautions ahead of possible flooding Thursday night.
The city of Allentown is under a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. It is in effect from the afternoon of Thursday, December 24 through Friday morning, December 25, according to a news release from the city.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain will move into the region Thursday night, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain over the region and as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain over the southern Poconos. The heaviest rain will fall over snowpack with as much as an inch of liquid equivalent rainfall, leading to rapid melting of the snow.
Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels, the city said.
Street department crews are working to open stormwater inlets throughout the city to reduce the threat of flooding in low-lying areas. In August, Little Lehigh Creek floodwaters resulting from Tropical Storm Isaias closed about two dozen streets in the city.
The city is urging drivers not to drive around streets that may become barricaded due to flooding.