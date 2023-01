ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown will have a big presence at Josh Shapiro's inauguration Tuesday.

Mayor Matt Tuerk has received invitations for a delegation from the city to attend.

The delegation will include students from four city schools - Dieruff High School, Allen High School, Building 21, and Executive Education Academy Charter School.

69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow will also be in Harrisburg Tuesday. He'll have much more on Shapiro's inauguration and the Allentown delegation.