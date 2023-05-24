ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown City Council Community and Economic Development Committee tabled legislation to rezone properties on North Front Street and Riverside Drive on Wednesday night at city hall.
The request, offered by John Palumbo, chief operating officer at Urban Residential Properties, would change properties located at 51 N. Front St. and 115 Riverside Dr. from the current Business/Light Industrial zoning to Business-5 Urban Commercial District.
Both acres comprise about 3.4 acres. The project would be part of the city's waterfront development.
"This serves as the logical extension of existing growth and revitalization while simultaneously preserving and accentuating the character of the surrounding neighborhood," Palumbo told the city in the company's application.
Modifying the city's zoning map is the first step of implementing his development plan. Last January, Palumbo said his company would redevelop the former Neuweiler & Son Brewery into a mixed-use building called "Neuweiler Lofts," featuring 283 apartments and retail space.
During an appearance Wednesday night, Palumbo elaborated on the rezoning request.
"Everything adjacent to it is B5," Palumbo told the committee of the zoning near the properties.
However, Vicki Kistler, director of community and economic development, told committee members that by approving the parcels as B5, Allentown would have "no control over setback or over building height."
Given this statement, the city recommended the committee consider an overlay district with setback and building height stipulation.
At this, Councilwoman Candida Affa motioned to table the bill. Palumbo responded that he had only until June 30 to close on the deal and was not inclined to delay. He noted the request was "straightforward."
"If the city wants to see manufacturing in there, then I'd probably just drop the contract," Palumbo said. "I'll just move on with my other projects. I don't really have 30 days."
"I am paying a lot of money for the property, and the only reason I am is because of the zoning," he continued. "I would probably just drop the deposit and call it a day."
"We understand where you're coming from," Councilwoman Cynthia Mota said in response.
Kistler responded by saying she would be willing to meet with Palumbo as soon as next week if he wanted to "come to some kind of agreement."
Any "agreement" would take more time. Estimating bureaucratic reviews and new advertising requirements triggered by the changes, city officials indicated it would take about two months before any bill could come before council again.
Delaying the bill was warranted, according to one city councilmember.
"The waterfront is just really important to the city, and I'd like to make sure," Councilman Santo Napoli said. "A conversation with the administration and the department would go a long way to make sure this works for everyone."