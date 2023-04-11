ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a proposal from developer Nat Hyman on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The plan, offered for 366 W. Allen St., calls for the conversion on an existing vacant manufacturing building into 66 dwelling units. There are additional off-site parking spots proposed. The building has three floor levels - two above ground and one below.

"This is probably a building that is in worse condition than any I've ever done in Allentown," Hyman told the commission. "...There are no structural issues with building...I think it's going to be a very contemporary, sleek-looking building."

"You have a long vacant, rundown building that will be reused for a great improvement for the neighborhood," Hyman attorney Erich Schock said.

Some planners expressed concerns about the tenants using the proposed off-street parking, noting this is already a challenge in the area. Hyman responded to the inquiry by saying "he's not law enforcement" and that he "can't force them" to use the lot, but tenants would be directed to the lot and given a pass to park there.

"The fact there is going to be ample parking available is a plus," Schock told the commission.

Planners also expressed concern about "safety issues" with lighting and residents walking to the parking lot. Loading and drop-off areas were also cited.

The commission did not render a formal decision, but generally found the plan acceptable. It will now go before the zoning hearing board.

In other news, the planning commission granted a text amendment to allow elementary and secondary schools be placed into two industrial zoning districts.

The school, known as the Lehigh Valley Steam Academy Charter School, is proposed for 228 S. 12th St. The building is a 40-year-old vacant facility.

During the meeting, an attorney for the Allentown School District told planners the request amounted to "spot zoning" and "made no sense" to place an educational facility in an industrial zone.

Planners questioned why the applicant did not plan to seek a variance before the zoning hearing board rather than seek the amendment.

Planners collectively offered no formal opinion on the request.

In other business, the commission granted an extension for plan submissions for a Wooshoo Burger/Dunkin' Donuts restaurant proposed for 902 Union Blvd. The extension was granted until April 13, 2024.