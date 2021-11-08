ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bishop Alfred Schlert is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Allentown Diocese.
The diocese says Schlert has mild symptoms, and will continue to conduct diocesan business remotely during his recovery period.
Schlert was exposed to the virus last week at a Confirmation, according to a letter he sent Monday morning notifying diocesan staff. Schlert said he initially tested negative on Friday, but tested positive after a second test Sunday.
Schlert said he is fully vaccinated and had his booster shot scheduled.
According to the letter, Schlert has mild symptoms and is in touch with his doctor.
"In consultation with medical professionals, all appropriate steps are being taken to notify anyone with whom I may have come in contact. I will continue my quarantine for the prescribed number of days, and then I will be re-tested," Schlert said.
"I am in good spirits, and I trust in God for a full recovery. I humbly ask for your prayers in the coming days."