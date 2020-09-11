ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Diocese said Friday an elementary school damaged by fire in June will not be rebuilt.
The fire at Sacred Heart elementary school in Allentown on June 10 forced students and teachers to move to a temporary building.
Part of the transition plan for the school includes using insurance proceeds to establish a $1-million scholarship endowment for students from Sacred Heart Parish to help defray their tuition costs for Catholic education, according to a diocese news release.
Chancellor of Catholic Education Dr. Brooke Tesché said the school’s operating costs were creating an increasing burden on Sacred Heart Parish. Also contributing to the decision not to rebuild, she said, was a review of enrollment trends and projections at Catholic schools in the city.
Sacred Heart students will continue in their temporary school building, at St. Paul Parish on Susquehanna Street, for the rest of this transitional year, the diocese said. They began classes last week.
For the 2021-22 school year, students will attend the nearby St. John Vianney Regional School on North 18th Street. The diocese said there will be various activities to welcome Sacred Heart students and families over the next year.
A Pre-K Program is expected to remain in operation elsewhere on the Sacred Heart campus for the 2021-22 school year.