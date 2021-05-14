ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In keeping with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks at Mass, according to the Diocese of Allentown.
Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear their masks, the diocese said.
“Fully vaccinated” is defined as having waited at least two weeks after the second dose in a two-dose vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two weeks after a single-dose vaccine like Johnson & Johnson.
Parishes in the Diocese of Allentown will lift church seating capacity restrictions on the Solemnity of Pentecost, the weekend of May 22 and 23.
The diocese says it’s all part of a gradual transition back to normal operations.
Other precautions will remain in place at Mass, including the requirement that priests and others distributing Holy Communion wear masks and cleanse their hands as needed, that Reception of the Chalice by the faithful remains suspended, and that no Sign of Peace be exchanged during Mass.
The Sunday Mass Obligation remains suspended, and a future decision on lifting the dispensation is likely to be made jointly by the Bishops of Pennsylvania.