ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Catholics in the Diocese of Allentown are being invited to offer their feedback on issues important to them and the church.
Pope Francis is asking Catholic dioceses around the world to hold listening sessions for parishioners, and Allentown is one of them.
The diocese says it will hold these sessions over the next six months.
The feedback will be sent back to Rome, where bishops will talk about the issues at the Vatican in the fall of 2023.
Online surveys are also being offered as part of the effort.