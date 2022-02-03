Diocese of Allentown exterior sign generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Diocese is lifting its coronavirus mask mandate.

Officials say that starting next Tuesday, students and staff will no longer have to wear masks at the Catholic schools. The plan was announced in a letter from the superintendent to parents Wednesday.

Masks are still recommended, just not required.

“At the beginning of January, our schools saw a high numbers of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to isolate, and a number of students and staff needing to quarantine,” Dr. Philip Fromuth, Superintendent of Catholic Education, wrote. “Thankfully, we have recently seen a significant decline in isolation and quarantine numbers and will be amending our COVID-19 mitigation strategies.”

In addition, Fromuth said, other virus mitigation measures will remain in place in schools, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, handwashing, isolation and quarantine protocols when needed, and contact tracing.

