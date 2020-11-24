ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Diocese of Allentown has awarded nearly $16 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse.
The Independent Oversight Committee says 96 of the 106 people who applied for compensation have been given money.
There is still one outstanding offer, and six applicants rejected their offers. Three people were deemed ineligible.
The program was established after a bombshell grand jury report that revealed decades of abuse by hundreds of priests throughout six Catholic dioceses, including Allentown.