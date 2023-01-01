ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bishop Alfred Schlert will celebrate a special Diocesan Memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The mass will take place at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, January 5th, at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown.

The Bishop also will lead a special Vespers service for the Pope Emeritus at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th, at the Cathedral.

All are invited to attend both the Vespers and the Mass.

The Mass also will be livestreamed on the Diocese news website, www.ad-today.com, and on the Diocese’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The date of the Diocesan Memorial Mass coincides with the date of his funeral in Rome.

“The Diocese of Allentown joins the Universal Church in praying for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” said Bishop Schlert. “May his love for Christ and His Church bring him to Eternal Life.”