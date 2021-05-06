ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parishes in the Diocese of Allentown will lift church seating capacity restrictions later this month.
The restrictions will be lifted on the Solemnity of Pentecost, the weekend of May 22 and 23, according to the diocese. Pentecost is a feast commemorating the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles. It takes its name from the fact that it comes fifty days after Easter.
People will still be required to wear masks, and priests and others distributing Holy Communion need to wear masks and cleanse their hands as needed. No Sign of Peace will be exchanged during Mass.
“I ask that you begin encouraging the People of God to return to Mass in a gradual manner,” Bishop Alfred Schlert said to priests, deacons and seminarians of the Diocese, “especially if they are of sound health, are vaccinated, and have resumed other activities in public.”
Schlert said he hopes that the lifting of capacity restrictions, along with the Solemnity of Pentecost, “will engender a great hopefulness in our local Church.”
The Sunday Mass Obligation remains suspended, and a future decision on lifting the dispensation is likely to be made jointly by the Bishops of Pennsylvania.