ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A minority-owned small business in Lehigh County is getting a boost from the state to expand operations.

This Life Forever, a distillery at 841 N. Gilmore Street in Allentown, was approved for a $175,000 loan through the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority (PMBDA), announced the governor's office on Monday.

The loan will help the company buy machinery and equipment for the distillery and hire two more full-time employees.

This Life Forever makes a grass-roots vodka, Mishka Premium Vodka, and plans to expand product lines into low-proof ready to drinks, canned wines and co-packing.