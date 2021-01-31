Cities across the Lehigh Valley are issuing Snow Emergency declarations due to the approaching snow storm. Find out what that means for your city.
EASTON
Vehicles parked along any Snow Emergency Routes must be moved and may not return until the emergency is lifted.
According to officials, Easton residents who live along Snow Emergency Routes are permitted to park in either Pine Street garage or S. 3rd Street parking garage beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 31 without charge during the course of the Emergency.
Snow Emergency patrons will be required to have their vehicles removed by 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Any vehicles found illegally parked in the garage for this event will be charged accordingly.
Trash & Recycling Pickup will be postponed one day starting Monday. Therefore, the Monday pick up will be on Tuesday and so on. The Recycling Center will be closed on Tuesday.
ALLENTOWN
Mayor Ray O’Connell is declaring a Snow Emergency in the City of Allentown effective at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1.
By ordinance, a “snow emergency,” requires owners to remove their vehicles from posted routes. Signs are posted on snow emergency routes, which are also published on the city website, www.allentownpa.gov.
City Public Works Director Craig Messinger warns that vehicles left on designated routes during a snow emergency will be ticketed and towed, the total costs of which can exceed $200.
City residents are advised to wait until plows have been down their street before shoveling driveways and are asked to avoid throwing snow back onto the streets.
According to officials, the Allentown Parking Authority is making the Arena North Deck (712 W. Linden with room for 700 vehicles) available for free parking for residents during the snow emergency beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31.
Should that deck be full, authority personnel will direct drivers to the next available deck, officials say.
Parking will also be available in two Allentown School District Parking Decks:
- 18th & Turner Parking Deck
- Saint Cloud & Liberty Parking Deck
The Allentown Fairgrounds parking lot will also be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31. Motorists are asked to enter at Gate 8 on Liberty Street.
Waste Management Sunday night garbage collection in the city will take place as scheduled.
BETHLEHEM
City of Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez declared a snow emergency in Bethlehem effective 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31, to allow plowing of snow to the curb on designated City Emergency Routes/Streets.
Officials say, all vehicles need to be removed from the designated/signed side of streets on Bethlehem snow emergency routes by 7:00 p.m. January 31. Vehicles not removed will be towed to allow for plowing.
One side of a snow emergency route is plowed at a time. Residents should check the signs posted along snow emergency routes to determine which side of the street – the even or odd -- will be cleared first, officials say.
Residents needing immediate assistance while the snow emergency declaration is in effect should call our activated 24 hour phone numbers 610-865-7115 or 610-865-7116.
The Bethlehem Parking Authority also announced that the North Street, New Street and Walnut Street public parking garages, and street meters, will be free of charge beginning 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31, to accommodate parking needs.
Vehicles must be removed from these locations within four hours of the end of the emergency or they will be charged to exit.
Residents are asked not to park on public parking lots due to the need to plow these lots.
“We understand that moving vehicles can be an inconvenience,” Mayor Donchez said, “but the removal of cars from snow emergency routes will allow for plowing of the street, to the curb, freeing up valuable parking along emergency routes.