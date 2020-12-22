ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For parents living around Dodd Elementary school in Allentown, they know about going to door 4.
"We know that our families and students need more support now more than ever," said Principal Katrina Griffin.
Students have been learning virtually, but that wasn't going to stop the annual holiday party where parents in need got food and gifts for the kids. Parents like Quiyetta Brooks. The mother of two says her family has been hit hard by the pandemic, even losing loved ones to the virus.
"It's a lot, it's very hard and due to losing loved ones, you don't have that help, you don't have as much as you used to have, it's a blessing. I'm truly blessed," Brooks said.
"You go into it initially thinking that you're there to educate students on academics and as you grow and learn in this field you learn that you are there to support families and to support students in learning beyond just the academics," Griffin said.
Even through the pain there is joy in giving, joy in making sure more than 100 families in need will be able to celebrate Christmas. And the feeling that everyone knows as a community they will be there for each other now and after the pandemic.
"It's everybody pitching in and going above and beyond because the ultimate goal is that our kids and our families feel supported especially now when it's the toughest time," Griffin said.