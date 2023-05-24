ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students at a middle school in Allentown are getting financial help.

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is committing $100,000 to Raub Middle School.

Representatives from the company presented a symbolic check Wednesday morning for $10,000 of the larger commitment.

First Commonwealth teamed up with the We Thrive Foundation for the initiative.

The money will be used to teach students and their families about financial literacy.

It'll also help fund the school store, and cover expenses for the school's 8th-grade dance and graduation.