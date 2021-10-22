ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was "blast off" for some Allentown elementary school students Friday.
They got to see their projects lift off as part of their STEM lesson on rockets.
Third through fifth grade students from Union Terrace Elementary School showed off what they learned.
The students launched over a dozen rockets and one space shuttle at Scherersville Park in Allentown.
"We've been studying Newton's law of motion for the last several weeks. Kids have learned a lot of vocabulary, a lot of different things so we've done a bunch of rockets, 16 in total with the shuttle," said teacher Paul Prelovsky.
Some of the rockets flew 1500 feet into the air.
Prelovsky purchased most of the materials because he said it was an investment in his students.
He says he hopes the kids learned how to work in teams, as well as the math and the science skills.