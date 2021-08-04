ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council approved legislation to once again request that businesses in the Allentown Fairgrounds and West End Theatre District be exempt from state noise regulations in lieu of local oversight.
The city will seek to renew an exemption from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's oversight in the area. If approved, the area would once again fall under the jurisdiction the city's noise ordinance, which is enforced by the Allentown Police Department. Specifically, the city is now in charge of regulating amplified music being projected from licensed establishments' premises.
Councilwoman Candida Affa, who spoke on the bill at council's Wednesday night meeting, said the recent enforcement strategy has proven successful in addressing noise violations in a timely and effective manner.
"This ordinance is important as we have an entertainment district," said Affa. "I think it is an asset to our city."
The resolution is requesting the local oversight for the next five years.
Other business
Council also approved a transfer of $446,470.89 in unappropriated funds from the 2021 General Fund balance to the fire, emergency medical services, and human resources departments for related COVID-19 expenses.
In 2020, the city was awarded a $1.9 million COVID-19 grant from Lehigh County. The original deadline to spend this money was December of last year. The county, however, since amended that deadline to allow for spending through 202. The $446,470.89 represents the unspent amount.
In addition, council provided for a supplemental appropriation of $8,075.29 from the EMS council state Emergency Medical Services Operating Fund.