ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown officials announced Friday that the city is expanding its vaccine call center to help people of all ages.
The call center is now open to all Allentown and Lehigh County residents who are having difficulty scheduling vaccination appointments on-line. The center is available at 610-890-7069 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Calls will reach a bilingual person who will assist in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination as supply of vaccine allows, according to a news release from the city.
All Pennsylvanians became eligible to receive the vaccine this week. The city's health bureau only administers the Moderna vaccine which goes to people at least 18 years of age and older.
The call center originally opened in March to residents ages 65 and older and was expanded last week to Allentown and Lehigh County residents 55 and older and food industry workers living or working in Allentown and Lehigh County.
The city said call volume is expected to be high and asks people for their patience. Call center operators cannot assist with missed appointments or general COVID questions.
VACCINE CALL CENTER EXPANSION
