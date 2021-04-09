ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown says food industry workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can call for help in scheduling an appointment.
The city's call center is expanding to help food industry workers, as well as senior citizens, in Allentown or Lehigh County, the city said in a news release.
Food industry workers living or working in Allentown or Lehigh County who are having trouble scheduling a vaccination appointment online can call the center at 610-890-7069, the city said.
The call center is also open, as it has been, to Allentown and Lehigh County citizens ages 65 and older.
The call center is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but callers are asked to be patient as call volume is expected to be high.
Calls will reach a bilingual person who can help in scheduling a vaccination as supply allows.
As of Friday, the call center is only for seniors and food industry workers, the city said, though other groups are eligible for the vaccine.