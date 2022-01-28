ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A water main break occurred in Allentown on Friday morning, concerning some residents.
The main break happened on the 200 block of N. 27th Street, in the early hours of the morning. Reports say it is an 8-inch cast iron pipe from 1951 that broke. Officials also warn that the road is closed between Chew St. and Parkway Boulevard.
Lehigh County Authority Water Service crews say they expect water service to be restored by approximately 3:30 p.m. for impacted customers. The road sustained some damage and will need restoration.
So far, only 13 reported customers are experiencing water issues, according to the Lehigh County Authority Water Service website.
Most customers will experience no water or low pressure, officials say. If water appears discolored or there is air in the lines after repairs are completed, please flush cold-water faucets until it clears up.
For an extensive and interactive map on the impacted area, click the link to go to the LCA Water Service website.