ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday marks the first full day of the 2022 Great Allentown Fair.

The fair featured traditional and now modern sounds of the fair, which for 30-year fair vets Lon and Cathy Grubb of Macungie meant entering through a metal detector for the first time.

"I think it's wonderful they are having it here, yes," Cathy Grubb said.

The Midway made way for fair favorites inside Ag Hall. It's all business for those like 60-year sock seller Harvey "Goldie" Goldberg.

"What about a fair like this, is it good for your business?" I asked him.

"Oh it's exposure, I'm not online," he said.

These rams are in line, part of the fair's agricultural fabric. Animal competitions are the big draw for those like Barry Snyder of New Smithville.

"Does he have a name?" I asked.

That's 'oops wrong number,'" Snyder said.

Also the winning number, as the ram won the fair's Supreme Champion award in its category.

"We have better ones at home that we are taking to the Maryland State Fair tomorrow morning," Snyder said.

13-year-old Emmayln Fink of Germansville is trimming her goat Fulton to be show-ready Thursday.

"Does he kick, have you been injured giving him a trim?" I asked her.

"I've been kicked many times, but tolerance goes up," Fink said.

The big musical act Thursday is Drop Kick Murphys.

The fair runs through September 5.