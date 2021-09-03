ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you're looking for some Labor Day fun this weekend, you can head to the Great Allentown Fair.
Plenty of folks took advantage of the sunny weather Friday and hit the fairgrounds to enjoy the food, music, and rides.
New this year is "Fired Up Firetruck," a real firetruck that's been converted into a food truck that sells all kinds of goodies.
"We sell fire-roasted corn, fire french fries served in an actual fire hat. We also have a fire-glazed funnel cake served on a stick, dipped in marshmallow fluff, rolled in Fruity Pebbles," said food vendor John Ferretti.
Country superstar Carrie Underwood is set to take the grandstand stage at 7 p.m. Friday, with special guest Dan Smalley.