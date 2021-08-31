ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Anticipation is building as the Allentown Fair gets ready to open its gates for the 169th year.
After last year's cancellation because of COVID, everyone is more than ready.
Last year's shutdown wasn't just a letdown to the visitors. Vendors say they took a major hit.
"We shut our shop down for almost a year. And we started back up again, it's hard to get people back into the shop," said Ricky Harring, who runs Mr. Doggy Style Hotdog Shoppe.
"We were affected by everything last year, it was hard not being here, it was definitely different, we're looking forward to a good year this year," said Michelle Ritter, with Willow Street Pub.
Marketing and entertainment manager Jessica Ciecwsz acknowledges that COVID is still a concern, though. She says the fair is taking precautions.
"We added additional handwashing stations around the fairgrounds...the CDC is recommending mask wearing so we're recommending mask wearing," Ciecwsz said.
She says to keep your mask handy when you're outdoors in a big group. And of course, enjoy all that the fair has to offer.