ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The deadline for this year's Allentown Fair Queen Contest has been extended by 10 days, from July 15 to Tuesday, July 25.

According to the Allentown Fair's website, the contest is open to females between the ages of 16 and 20 who reside in Lehigh, Northampton or Berks counties. Among other requirements, applicants must not have won any pageant titles or other local Fair Queen contests.

The winner receives a $1,500 scholarship, with a $200 scholarship for the runner-up. A community service award is also given out.

The queen serves as a community spokesperson for the Allentown Fair and agriculture during the year of her reign.

Allison Emanuel – then a senior at Parkland High School – won the 2022 Allentown Fair Queen crown.