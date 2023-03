ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Saturday's rain didn't dampen the spirits of those looking for a bargain.

The 'Super Gigantic Garage Sale' kicked off at the Allentown Fairgrounds Saturday.

The indoor garage sale features over 200 sellers offering a variety of new and used items.

Shoppers could find antiques, collectibles, clothing and more.

The event occupied both halls next to the Allentown Farmers Market

If you missed out Saturday, don't worry. The sale continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.