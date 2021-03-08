ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fairgrounds is going to shine after a $25,000 upgrade.

The Great Allentown Fair Foundation is launching the "Light Up the Fair" capital campaign.

It will renovate and illuminate the cupola on top of the landmark grandstand.

It's part of the first phase of a lighting and landscaping project planned for the fairgrounds.

The project, according to grant requirements, must be completed by May 31. They received two-thirds of the money for the project but must raise the rest.

