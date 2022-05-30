ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Millions of Americans commemorate Memorial Day in their own way, but one family in Allentown has really gone the extra mile to honor veterans.
"It's the true meaning of Memorial Day,” said Jeff Hoch, who built the mini Arlington cemetery right outside his front door on North Cedar Crest Avenue.
For three years, Angela and Jeff Hoch have paid tribute to those who've served in the military.
"We just appreciate them so much because they're the reason we can do this and they're the reason we can enjoy our freedom and have the life we live," said Angela Hoch.
Most of the vets here did make it home safely, but a few lost their lives while serving our country, including two young men who served in Iraq.
"Sgt. Andrew Baddick, he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and he died trying to save another fellow soldier, he was so young, just 26," said Angela.
"Then we had Brandon VanParys, he died, he was 20 days into his tour into Operation Iraqi Freedom," she said.
And it's not just family and friends being honored here. Complete strangers are stopping by asking that their loved ones be added to the memorial.
"Every year it happens, I had another gentleman ring the doorbell and I ran down the stairs and he couldn't even talk, he was crying so bad," Angela said.
"It's just amazing, like so many people, it's like the guy the other day, I watched on the ring cam, just would never expect it, a big guy, just brought him to tears," Jeff said.
"If it brings happiness to one person or one family you know we made all the difference," said Angela.