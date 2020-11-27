ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Amy and Dave Reppert are decorating for company. It's just not the company you might expect.
The Repperts wanted to do something to spread Christmas cheer, so they are inviting people over. And when I say people, I mean anyone who wants to make a Christmas memory.
"We decided at our home at 2235 W. Highland in Allentown to make a little winter wonderland so that you can come and you could have pictures with your family," said Amy Reppert.
In the Reppert's backyard you will find a photo wall complete with a bench and a table to set your cell phone on.
"There's a plug over by the wall that you can use at night time for the lights and for the snowman," Amy said.
Ok, so it's not an invitation many people would put out there.
"We just ask that when you leave you unplug it," Amy said.
But the Repperts say it's just what you do to help your community, especially when so many people are struggling.
So for a few minutes you can stroll along the candy canes, sit among the snowflakes or take a selfie with a snowman, and while 2020 may not be remembered as a year of peace on Earth "We're all family, the whole world is really a family," Amy said.
On Highland Street, there's definitely goodwill toward man.