ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown family is breathing a sigh of relief Friday night after a reversal of fortune.
In June we introduced you to Laura and Nana Zimmerman. The mother and daughter were left homeless after a huge sinkhole opened up around their Devonshire Street home back in December 2020.
The Zimmermans have sinkhole coverage, but Allstate denied their claim, twice. It refused to pay for the sinkhole and for the damage to their Devonshire Road home.
As a result, the city of Allentown declared it an unsafe structure.
So the only inhabitants allowed are the birds that nest in birdhouses built by Nana's late husband Bill.
When we met the Zimmermans, they were beyond frustrated.
At the time, Allstate told us the claim was resolved according to the family's policy.
But after our story aired, and after the Zimmermans filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, Allstate had a change of heart, saying it would pay the claim.
Laura says she was so surprised it gave her heart palpitations.
"It was a big relief and then again, I want to, OK they're going to cover it, but how are they going to cover it, what all are they going to do? So we're gonna find out," Laura said.
Laura says she knows the tests and repairs will take a while, but she can't wait to be back in the house, so Nana can get back to watching Bill's birds.