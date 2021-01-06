ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown family is grieving and hoping eyewitnesses come forward, after a New Year's Day wreck took the lives of a 1-year-old boy and his mom.
Police said 22-year-old Kisha Cora died shortly after a wreck that happened in the 1200 block of S. 8th Street in Allentown just before 3 a.m. on New Year's Day.
"She was beautiful, athletic, very independent, hard working woman," said Ivelys Reyes, Cora's aunt.
On Wednesday, officials announced her 1-year-old son, Aecheiel, had succumbed to his injuries.
"We are all heart broken. I have this knot in my chest. I may not show, but words cannot explain," Reyes said.
According to Reyes, Cora, her son, boyfriend, and another friend were in the car at the time of the crash. The friend is in the hospital. Cora's boyfriend, also Aecheiel's father, is physically ok but emotionally "destroyed." They had left a family gathering at Reyes' home just minutes before the crash.
According to police, their sedan was involved in a wreck with an SUV. Police haven't said much about the other car, but said an accident reconstruction team is still analyzing the crash. They're also asking for anyone with information to call.
The family is making the same plea.
"I just wish you come forward, any eyewitness. Just put yourself in our position," Reyes said.