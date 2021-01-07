ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department will soon have a new leader.
Chief James Wehr is retiring, he told 69 News.
Wehr's last day is set for Feb. 5.
Wehr has been with the department for 27 years, starting as a firefighter and working his way up to chief.
He said he's going to miss his team and the department, but feels good about retiring and is looking forward to spending time with family.
The mayor intends to nominate Deputy Chief Efrain Agosto to fill Wehr's role. Allentown City Council will vote on the nomination.