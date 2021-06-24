ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The collapse of the 136-unit condominium tower was caught on security camera.
It happened in the middle of the night, when many of its residents were asleep.
So far, one person is dead, 35 people have been rescued, and dozens more are unaccounted for.
"They have a lot of challenges ahead of them to try to locate any individuals that are alive," said Jonathan Hammel, from the Allentown Fire Department.
Hammel is the leader of the Allentown Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team, and he is closely watching the rescue effort in south Florida.
He says crews will use a variety of listening methods and cameras to locate survivors, along with special structures to try to keep rescue crews safe while they search.
"We use a combination of lumber and engineered rescue devices," Hammel noted.
Hammel says Allentown's technical rescue team trains every month, cutting through concrete and staying current with new technologies and rescue equipment.
He says the closest thing in Allentown to the Surfside condo would be Gross Towers.
He says knowing the challenges associated with high-rises, and the mountains of rubble they produce, rescue crews have a very long road ahead of them.
"I'm hoping they stay safe and everybody comes home at the end of the day," he said. "Obviously with as many occupants of that structure, I hope they are able to recover a good number of people that are alive."