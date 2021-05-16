ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is reported to be in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Allentown on Sunday.
Captain John Christopher tells 69 News that one man was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of burns to the arm and smoke inhalation after the fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say he was unconscious at the time.
The Allentown Fire Department was dispatched around 5:50 a.m. to the home located in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. The three apartments inside of the home all have smoke damage.
The Allentown Fire Department confirms it was reported with entrapment and was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire. It took about 40 minutes to extinguish most of the flames.
Officials say the fire started in the first floor apartment, traveled up a wall to the second floor apartment and reached the roof of the building.
All of the residents in three apartments will be displaced. The Red Cross was contacted to help three adults and a 15-year-old. The man that was sent to the hospital is receiving assistance.
The fire marshal is still investigating. No word on what caused the fire but it is not considered to be suspicious.