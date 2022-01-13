ALLENTOWN, Pa. – We all know space heaters, crockpots and other small appliances that generate a lot of heat need to be monitored while using, but bigger appliances can catch fire, too.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Organization, stoves, clothes dryers and microwaves are the top three appliances at the greatest risk. Also on the list are refrigerators, toasters, dishwashers and washing machines.
Capt. John Christopher with the Allentown Fire Department says he's seen it all, but there are some things you can do to prevent fires.
When it comes to refrigerators, "Behind your refrigerator, the coils — from time to time, they have to be cleaned out, and a big thing is having it a proper distance from the wall so basically the air can circulate," Christopher said.
He also says you should check your lint trap often. It's the most common cause of a fire in a dryer.
In addition, there are certain appliances you shouldn't just turn on and leave completely unattended, like a dryer or a dishwasher.
"A dishwasher, that's a heat source also, and those types of things, when you leave the house, obviously you shouldn't have them running," Christopher said.
Don't run them when you go to bed, either. He also says major appliances should never be plugged into a power strip. He says you should unplug what you can, like toasters when not in use.
If a fire does break out, Christopher says call 911 immediately before you even attempt to put it out.
"Anything can happen," he said. "Fire grows at an exponential rate, maybe the extinguisher didn't work. In that instance, at least we're responding already, we're on our way."