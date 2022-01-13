ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We all know space heaters, crockpots, and other small appliances that generate a lot of heat need to be monitored while using, but bigger appliances can catch fire too.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Organization, stoves, clothes dryers, and microwaves are the top three appliances at the greatest risk. Also on the list are refrigerators, toasters, dishwashers, and washing machines.
Capt. John Christopher with the Allentown Fire Department says he's seen it all, but says there are some things you can do. When it comes to refrigerators, "check the coils from time to time. They need to be cleaned out and a big thing is having it a proper distance from the wall so basically the air can circulate," Christopher said.
And he says you should check your lint trap often. It's the most common cause of a fire in a dryer.
There are also certain appliances you shouldn't just turn on and leave completely unattended, like a dryer or a dishwasher.
"A dishwasher, that's a heat source also, and those types of things then you leave the house, obviously you shouldn't have them running," Christopher said.
Don't run them when you go to bed either. He also says major appliances should never be plugged into a power strip. He says you should unplug what you can, like toasters when not in use.
If a fire does break out, he says call 911 immediately before you even attempt to put it out.
"Anything can happen. Fire grows at a fast rate, maybe the extinguisher didn't work. Something happens, at least we're responding, we're on our way," Christopher said.