ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown fire and police departments are receiving state funding to help purchase upgraded equipment.
State Reps. Peter Schweyer and Mike Schlossberg announced the state funding totaling $15,000.
“This funding is crucial to the safety for everyone who lives and works in the city of Allentown, and it ensures our police officers and fire personnel have the equipment they need to keep themselves and the people they protect every day safe from harm,” said Schweyer, D-Lehigh.
“Without funding like this, the city would have to rely on taxpayers to pay for the critical public safety equipment. It’s a win-win, our departments are able to get the tools they need to serve and protect us without a financial burden on residents or businesses," said Schlossberg, D-Lehigh.
The Commonwealth Finance Authority approved funding for the following two projects in the city of Allentown:
- $10,000 for the Allentown Fire Department for equipment and furnishings for the Allentown Fire Academy.
- $5,000 for the Allentown Police Department for surveillance cameras at the public safety building.