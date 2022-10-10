ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown kicked off fire prevention week Monday with an award ceremony.

Awards were presented to more than 300 firefighters for their bravery and dedication to the community.

The service also honored all the retired firefighters who passed away this year.

It's all part of fire prevention month, which is observed nationally to prepare communities in case of a fire.

"This years theme is 'fire won't wait, plan your escape,'" said Michael Zellin, assistant chief of the Allentown Fire Department. "It's basically to promote... every household should have a plan to escape if they have a fire in their house."

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk was also in attendance for the event.