ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters in Allentown are being honored for going above and beyond the call of duty.
The city's fire department held its annual memorial and awards service Monday at Mack South Fire Station on Lehigh Street. The ceremony is held each year in October as part of Fire Prevention Month.
Fire Chief James Wehr says these firefighters are heroes for risking their lives to save others.
A special civilian award also went out to 17-year-old Amari Thornton, who broke both his legs jumping from a burning home while rescuing his two younger sisters.