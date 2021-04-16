ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Since 1978, the Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank has been helping people in Lehigh County overcome food insecurity — but the need now has never been greater.
"Prior to COVID, people came once a month and we provided food for once a month," said Anne Egan, executive director of the food bank. "Because of COVID, we have increased that to every other week folks can come in."
Egan says they see a range of people who need a hand up but there's a notable increase in larger families that need the extra help to make sure everyone gets fed.
"It's a lot of families, and you know, even though there are folks that are working, when they have nine children," she said, "it's still a big expense to feed that many. to fill that many mouths."
To better accommodate those who are working, the food bank has expanded its hours.
"We normally serve just Monday through Friday, 9:30 to 11:45 (am)," Egan said, "but we just opened Thursday evenings from 4 to 6 so working people who are still struggling to make it to the end of the week can get some food."
Thankfully, just as the need for food has increased, so have those who want to help, Egan said.
"All this food you see here has been donated by individuals or companies that have their own little food drive, so since COVID, people have really stepped up to the plate," she explained.
Egan noted that they are still always in need of food and also toiletries such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and toilet paper. To find out how to donate or where to receive assistance, visit the Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank website.
The food bank, located at 534 Chew St., Allentown, is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., and Thursdays, 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.