ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown is getting support from the state to improve traffic safety.
The city was awarded nearly $1.38 million to upgrade traffic lights at 12 intersections along American Parkway, Third Street and Fourth Street, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The grant is part of nearly $38 million that will be distributed to 70 municipalities across Pennsylvania to improve traffic safety, said Gov. Tom Wolf.
It comes from PennDOT's Green Light-Go grant program.
Projects also on the list from our area include $173,000 to Wilson for upgrades to the traffic signal at North 18th Street and Northampton Street.
In Berks County, Exeter Township is getting $120,000 for signal retiming and vehicle detection upgrades along the Perkiomen Avenue corridor.