ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown is getting a boost from the state to help support its law enforcement agencies.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced $170 million total in grants to more than 220 law enforcement agencies across the state.

Allentown was one of the higher grant recipients through the Local Law Enforcement Support (LLES) program, receiving $5,000,000.

Wolf's office said the money can go towards IT improvement, equipment upgrades or purchases, personnel costs, recruitment efforts and more.

Priority was given to areas with high rates of violence or agencies with low clearance rates, the governor said.

Wolf's website has the full list of agencies in the state awarded grants through LLES or the Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution (GIVIP) program.