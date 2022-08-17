ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an attempt to fill a staffing void, Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to adopt an ordinance to amend its current general fund budget to create the position of building inspector trainee.
The creation of the position would allow the city to recruit and train from within. The plan would be to have the most senior housing inspector, who is willing to assume the position of building inspector, train with existing building inspectors for a period up to one year.
During that time, the trainee will be required to pass the necessary tests and certifications to allow them to assume the duties of building inspector.
Vicky Kistler, director of the city's community and economic development department, said her staff brought the idea before council because there is a national void in recruitment efforts for certified building inspectors.
"We have done everything we possibly can to recruit building inspectors," Kistler said. "We have posted and advertised three times, including a bid opening today with no successful bidders. So we are simply at a complete loss."
"However, the housing inspector job is one of the most bid upon positions in the city, so we have no trouble recruiting from within for housing inspectors," she added.
Kistler said she has spoken with directors in other cities who have confirmed there is a shortage of building inspectors.
"We simply have no applicants, and one position has been vacant for two years," Kistler said.
Councilwoman Candida Affa called the recommendation "brilliant."
"This is something that is so needed in the city," Affa said. "This is a brilliant idea, and I believe it's going to work."
Council Vice President Ed Zucal requested the ordinance be amended to require the trainee candidate to remain working for the City of Allentown for a period of three years.
Kistler said there would be legal implications to that recommendation since the inspectors are union jobs.
A job listing for a building inspector position in the city states that the role "performs skilled inspections and administrative work to ensure structures are free of hazardous structural conditions, meet accessibility and energy standards and requirements, and comply with the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code."